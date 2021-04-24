-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,917. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

