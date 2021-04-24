$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 587,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,371. The company has a market cap of $486.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

