-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.44). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $792.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,178 shares of company stock worth $266,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

