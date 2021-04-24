-$0.80 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $952.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.71.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.