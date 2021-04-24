$0.81 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 275,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

