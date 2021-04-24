$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

NYSE ECL traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $226.78. 830,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

