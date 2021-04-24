$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,738. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

