$0.88 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. Crocs posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

