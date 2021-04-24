0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $1.24

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $60.25 million and approximately $711,725.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00048029 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

