0xcert (ZXC) Tops One Day Volume of $48,670.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $48,670.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

