$1.00 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.86. BRP posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in BRP by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $91.25 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

