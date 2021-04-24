$1.68 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. 11,749,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

