$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.02 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 1,544,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

