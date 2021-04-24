$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post sales of $1.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $27.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $35.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.77 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $416.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

ASND traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,688. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 68,607 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

