$101.24 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce $101.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.70 million. EverQuote posted sales of $81.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $435.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.49 million to $437.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $521.29 million, with estimates ranging from $507.47 million to $546.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,328. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 258,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.