$11.12 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post sales of $11.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $112.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.69 million to $252.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $235.78 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.65 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

