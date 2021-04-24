1,117 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

