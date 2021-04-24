11,428 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 132,370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.

