$152.84 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report $152.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.80 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $367.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $377.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $747.20 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS.

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.14. 121,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,983. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.67. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

