$17.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report sales of $17.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $19.72 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.95 billion to $78.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 632,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.