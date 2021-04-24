18,133 Shares in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%.

In other Retractable Technologies news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.