$231.06 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report sales of $231.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $231.45 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $996.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $999.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,038. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -120.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $64.16.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

