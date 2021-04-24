$287.85 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $287.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.93 million and the lowest is $286.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $210.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $933.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.29 million to $955.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $853.91 million, with estimates ranging from $812.23 million to $879.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.