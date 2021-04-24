2,944 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

