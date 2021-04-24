$301.41 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $301.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.05 million and the highest is $303.80 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.