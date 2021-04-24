$320.50 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $320.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $328.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

