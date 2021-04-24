3,663 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $810,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23,142.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 80,998 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

