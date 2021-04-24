4,303 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,792,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.76 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.