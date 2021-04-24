$456.15 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $456.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.05 million to $485.36 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

