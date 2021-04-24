50,000 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

FVT stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

