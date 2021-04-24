5,146 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

