$554.56 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $554.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $579.12 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $507.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

