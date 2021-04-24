55,625 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

AVDL opened at $8.32 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $486.43 million, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

