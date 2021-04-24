61,200 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

