6,897 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.