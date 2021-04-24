$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million and a P/E ratio of -150.60. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

