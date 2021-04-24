$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million and a P/E ratio of -150.60. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.