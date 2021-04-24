758 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

