$77.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $77.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $70.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.06 million to $327.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

LINC stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.