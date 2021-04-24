7,986,157 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,986,157 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Transocean by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,211,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

RIG stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.