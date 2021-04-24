$83.21 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report sales of $83.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $85.30 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $81.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $333.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPFH. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 711,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.