8,510 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,510 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $373.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.57 and a 200-day moving average of $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

