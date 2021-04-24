89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Gregory Grunberg Sells 850 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Gregory Grunberg sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $23,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

