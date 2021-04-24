AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.