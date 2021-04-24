AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.01%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

