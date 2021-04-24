AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 77.01%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.