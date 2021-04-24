Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Receives GBX 1,402 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Abcam alerts:

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,462 ($19.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,462.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,496.43. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,624.44. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.