ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of AAVMY opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.