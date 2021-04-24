ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

