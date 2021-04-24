AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

