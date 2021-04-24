Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells A$31,118.64 in Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 18,523 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.20), for a total value of A$31,118.64 ($22,227.60).

Barry Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Barry Fairley sold 29,067 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.20), for a total value of A$48,861.63 ($34,901.16).

On Thursday, March 25th, Barry Fairley sold 27,113 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24), for a total value of A$47,203.73 ($33,716.95).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

