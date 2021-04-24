adbank Hits 1-Day Volume of $75,540.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $75,540.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00062879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00090941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00643410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.78 or 0.07705783 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

